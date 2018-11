MOUNT AIRY, Md. -- Strong storms reportedly caused damage at a TJ Maxx store located in Mount Airy, Md. on Friday night.

Video posted by CBS Baltimore shows damage inside of that TJ Maxx.

Just spoke to the couple who shared this video with @wjz of what they believe was a tornando that touched down at this TJ Maxx in Mt. Airy. They are okay. The say there was pretty extensive damage. pic.twitter.com/VRhoFFmDAQ — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) November 3, 2018

During Friday's storms, up to 70 mph were reported.

The National Weather Service will send a team out on Saturday to inspect the damage and to determine if there was a tornado in the area.

VIDEO: Here’s Brian and Trish Albano describing what the scene inside the TJ Maxx in Mt. Airy looked like before and after the severe weather. We spoke to them via FaceTime. @wjz pic.twitter.com/RKlxVwSder — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) November 3, 2018

