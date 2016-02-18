Hot and humid to start the week. Isolated storms will be possible again Monday, especially west of the Blue Ridge. Tuesday will have the highest chances for showers and storms ahead of a front that will clear us out for Wednesday and Thursday. With some luck, the bulk of the storms end before the All Star Game Tuesday night at Nationals Park in DC
We could use some rain as DCA has only recorded a trace so far in July and hasn't had measurable rainfall since June 27th!
MONDAY:
Partly Cloudy, Hot And Humid
Isolated Showers/T-Storms
HIGHS: 90 - 95
WINDS: S 10 - 15
MONDAY NIGHT:
Partly Cloudy
Slight Chance for Showers/T-Storms
LOWS: 74 - 79
WINDS: S 5
TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid
Scattered Showers & T-Storms
HIGHS: 88 - 93
WINDS: SW to NW Late - 10