Hot and humid to start the week. Isolated storms will be possible again Monday, especially west of the Blue Ridge. Tuesday will have the highest chances for showers and storms ahead of a front that will clear us out for Wednesday and Thursday. With some luck, the bulk of the storms end before the All Star Game Tuesday night at Nationals Park in DC

We could use some rain as DCA has only recorded a trace so far in July and hasn't had measurable rainfall since June 27th!

MONDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Hot And Humid

Isolated Showers/T-Storms

HIGHS: 90 - 95

WINDS: S 10 - 15

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Slight Chance for Showers/T-Storms

LOWS: 74 - 79

WINDS: S 5

TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid

Scattered Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: 88 - 93

WINDS: SW to NW Late - 10

