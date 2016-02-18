QUICK FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible. Please monitor changing weather conditions. It is not safe to cross flooded roads.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms. High: 88.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers/storms. Low: 75.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with fewer showers & t-storms. High: 87.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Look for partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms Friday. A few storms may produce heavy rain, which could lead to flooding in a few locations. Saturday starts off mostly cloudy with a few showers and isolated storms in the afternoon.

Sunday and Labor Day Monday will have a few more dry hours to enjoy beach time or other activities outdoors. Temperatures will heat up Sunday and Labor Day Monday with highs around 90°.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms. Highs: 82 - 88. Winds:

E 5 - 10. Heavy rain and flooding will be possible. A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of our area. Any storms that pops up may drop heavy rain in a short amount of time which could lead to flooding.

EXTENDED FORECAST - HOLIDAY OUTLOOK

A stalled front leaves scattered showers & storms in the forecast to kick off the holiday weekend. Throughout the weekend, storm chances and cloud cover decreases and temps heat back into the 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms. Highs: 82 - 88.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers/storms. Highs: Around 90.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon showers/storms. Highs: Low 90s.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA