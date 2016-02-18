QUICK FORECAST:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. PM T-Storms, some heavy/severe. High: 91.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. A scattered shower. Low 75.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot but less humid. Isolated Storm. High: 90.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Our next front approaches Wednesday, which brings scattered showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening. We have issued a Yellow Weather Alert for Wednesday in the PM, because these showers & storms could impact the evening commute and outdoor plans. Any storm that pops up cold be strong or heavy, with locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Before the storms arrive, Wednesday begins hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and the heat index around 100°.

Behind this front, there won't be a significant drop in temps or humidity levels, but storm chances look to stay a little lower at the end of the week. Scattered to numerous showers and storm return this weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with PM t-storms, some heavy or strong. Highs: 90 - 95. Heat Index: 96 - 102. Winds: SW - 10.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot but slightly less humid. Isolated T-storm. Highs: 87 - 91. Winds: WNW - 10.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot, Isolated PM T-Storm. Highs: 87 - 91.

EXTENDED FORECAST - WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Temperatures will cool off this weekend with highs returning to the mid to upper 80s. It turns more unsettled with scattered to numerous showers and storms each day, mainly during the afternoons. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with Showers & T-Storms, Mainly PM. Highs: 85 - 89.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy with Showers & T-Storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

