QUICK FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 6 PM Tuesday

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with more showers & a few storms. Locally heavy rain, ending late in PM. High: 83.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: 85

Thursday: Partly cloudy & pleasant. High: 84.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The Flash Flood Watch continues until Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday we'll track the last of Florence remnants though, so there will be more scattered showers & storms, some of which produce locally heavy rain. Showers & storms Tuesday will be most prominent in the afternoon, with showers & storms fading in the evening and even some sunshine west of Town.

River levels will rise after the early week heavy rains, so some flooding is possible mid-week, especially Wednesday and Thursday when the Potomac is forecasted to be near flood stage at points along the river.

Sunshine and tranquil weather returns starting Wednesday. We will enjoy a mostly dry stretch until Saturday when showers return as a cold front approaches the area.

Get ready for official pumpkin spice season! Fall starts Saturday at 9:54 PM.

DETAILED FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms. Ending by the early evening. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: SW to NW 10 - 15.

Tuesday Night: A few clouds then turning clear. Lows: 65-70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm & dry. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: NNE - 10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, and pleasant. Highs: 81 - 86. Winds: NE/SW - 10.

