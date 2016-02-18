QUICK FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Low: 72.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms, some strong. High: 85.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Spotty showers and mostly cloudy skies make for a bit of a gloomy start to the work week. Thanks to those extra clouds, high temps Monday will be cooler than over the weekend in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday will be our next "active" day across the area. As a warm front lifts north, it will become warmer and more humid, setting the stage for more showers and t-storms. These storms will mostly happen in the late afternoon and through the evening. A few storms could be strong or severe and also contain locally heavy rain. Some morning showers will be possible with afternoon showers & storms.

Behind those storms, get ready for a taste of fall at the end of the week with ample sunshine and much lower humidity Wednesday into the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: NE to E - 10.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows: 65 - 72

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy warmer and more humid with scattered showers/storms, some strong. Highs: 81 - 86. Winds: SE - 10.

Wednesday: An early shower. Becoming mostly sunny, warm but less humid. Highs: 82 - 87. Winds: NW - 10.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA