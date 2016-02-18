QUICK FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. High: 82.

Monday Night: Cloudy. Isolated showers. Low: 71.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. High: 86.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Starting Monday, more showers and storms return to the forecast and will continue through the work week. No days look like washouts, but we'll be tracking scattered to numerous showers and storms each day, especially in the afternoons. It's been the 7th wettest July on record in DC -- we could add to the July total by the end of Tuesday. We'll have to monitor the potential for additional locally heavy rain, which could elevate flood concerns.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms, mostly in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s. Winds: SE - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and storms, some locally heavy rain. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: S 10-15.

