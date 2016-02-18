QUICK FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with mainly PM T-storms. High: 86.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with an early shower. Low: 73.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few pm showers/storms. High: 88.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Several flood warnings remain in locations that received heavy rain Sunday. Watch for some areas of fog first thing Monday morning.

Yellow Weather Alert Monday afternoon for more showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours, during peak daytime heating. Storms Monday will once again produce locally heavy rain, which could lead to flooding. Gusty winds are also a factor, and an isolated strong or severe storm is possible.

Storm chances will be on the decline past Monday. There will still be a few showers and isolated storms Tuesday afternoon, but Wednesday will be dry!

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with mainly PM T-storms. Some could be heavy or strong. Highs: 80 - 87.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with an early shower. Lows: 66 - 73.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few pm showers/storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

EXTENDED FORECAST - LATE WEEK OUTLOOK

The pattern begins to dry out and heat up for the end of the week. Highs will reach the 90s with only stray storms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot. Stray storm. Highs: Low - Mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated storms. Highs: Low - Mid 90s.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA