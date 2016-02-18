QUICK FORECAST:

Flash Flood Watch West until Midnight

Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, Scattered showers & t-storms, especially west. Locally heavy rain. Flash Flood Watch west. High: 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with some showers/storms. Low: 74.

Sunday: Partly sunny with fewer showers & t-storms. High: 90.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. High: 91.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A stalled front and high humidity in the area leave DC in an unsettled pattern to kick off the holiday weekend with more scattered showers & t-storms Saturday afternoon. It will not be a washout, but be flexible with outdoor plans in the afternoon and evening. The storms will be most highly concentrated west of DC, along I-81 and in the mountains. Storms will contain locally heavy rain, which could lead to additional flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect west near I-81 until midnight where the flooding threat is greatest. Do not drive on a flooded road and pay attention to flood warnings. Out of the 3 holiday weekend days, we'll be tracking the most storms Saturday.

High pressure starts to take control Sunday and Labor Day, leading to fewer storms and more dry hours to enjoy beach time or other activities outdoors. Temperatures will heat up Sunday and Labor Day Monday with highs around 90°. Some widely scattered showers, storms will be around Sunday. Monday only isolated showers/storms will be a factor in the afternoon, so most Labor Day plans look dry.

Looks like the pattern persists into much of next week so look for more heat, humidity and occasional storms through Thursday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday Afternoon: Flash Flood Watch near I-81 until Midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms, especially west. Some could contain locally heavy rain. High: 82 - 87. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with some showers/storms early. Lows: 68 - 75. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with fewer showers & t-storms. Highs: 86 - 91. Winds: SSE 5 - 10.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon showers/storms. Highs: 87 - 92. Winds: SSE - 10.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. Highs: 88 - 93. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

