QUICK FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 10 PM

Tonight: Storms exit, becoming partly cloudy with patchy fog. Low: 72.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few pm showers/storms. High: 87.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot, but less humid. High: 92.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

There is a Flash Flood Watch until 10 PM for the DC metro area and points north. There are strong storms this evening tracking through the metro, which could have heavy rain and gusty winds. These will continue working through southern Maryland and the northern neck through 8 PM. Storms exit and overnight should remain quiet with some areas of fog developing.

We won't shake the shower & storm chances for Tuesday. We'll be tracking mainly PM showers & storms, but not a washout. Any storm that pops up Tuesday could once again produce brief locally heavy rainfall. Our storm chances diminish mid-week. Wednesday will be dry! At the same time, temps will be heating back up into the 90s starting Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 10 PM

Tonight: Storms exit, partly cloudy with patchy fog. Low: 64 - 72.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few pm showers/storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot, but less humid. High: 88 - 92.

EXTENDED FORECAST - LATE WEEK OUTLOOK

The pattern begins to dry out and heat up for the end of the week. Highs will reach the 90s with only stray storms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot. Stray storm. Highs: Low - Mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. A few PM showers or storms. Highs: Low - Mid 90s.

