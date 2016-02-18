QUICK FORECAST:

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy & muggy with some fog. Low: 70.

Tuesday: AM clouds & Fog. Becoming partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: 84.

Wednesday: AM Fog. Turning Partly cloudy, warm & humid. Chance of a shower late. High: 85.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain & t-storms. High: 79.

APP USERS: click here for latest radar loop

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The warm, mostly dry stretch lasts through the middle of the week. Mornings begin with more clouds and patchy fog, which erodes away to more sunshine in the afternoons. Highs in the low to mid 80s stay in the forecast through Wednesday. A stray shower is possible each afternoon, but most stay dry.

By Thursday, we look to turn wet as a front slides in from the west, and enhanced tropical moisture from Michael works into the region. The heaviest rain and highest wind threats from Hurricane Michael stay east of our area, but we will still get some showers & rain. Click for more on the tropical threat.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday Night: Returning to a mostly cloudy sky. Mild & humid. Areas of fog, locally dense. Lows: 62 - 70. Winds: Light

Tuesday: AM Fog/Clouds. Turning partly cloudy to partly sunny, warm & humid. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: SSE - 10.

Wednesday: Patchy AM Fog. Turning partly sunny, still warm & humid. Some showers developing by Wednesday night. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: SSE - 10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & warm with rain & T-storms. Highs: 77 - 82. Winds: . Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: S 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST: INTO THE WEEKEND

The rain will clear early Friday and bring in a much cooler weekend with fall-like temps! Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s. A much different setup than the start of October!

Saturday: Partly cloudy and pleasantly cool. Morning Lows: 45 - 53. Highs: 58 - 63.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool with a stray shower. Morning Lows: 40 - 49. Highs: 64 - 69.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA