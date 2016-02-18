QUICK FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 67.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few afternoon showers or storms. High: 83.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy still warm. High: 85.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

October starts with a streak of highs in the 80s. The unseasonable warmth that's settling in will continue for the next week and a half. The "average" high for October 1st is 74°. Our high temps will run 5° - 10° above that through next weekend. The possibility of any showers/storms remains rather low this week overall, a nice change from most of September.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer than the weekend with highs in the low 80s and the humidity creeping back up. Tuesday will be equally warm, but a few showers/storms will be possible in the afternoon, especially north and west of DC, but overall most stay dry. 80s continue into the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: SSW 5 - 10.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows: 59 - 68. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few pm showers or storms. Highs: 79 - 84. Winds: SSW - 10.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy still warm. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: NNW - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Temperatures will remain well above average in the mid, maybe even upper 80s this week with a threat for an isolated showers/storm Thursday through the weekend. As for any autumnal chill, that may not happen until the middle of the month at the earliest.

