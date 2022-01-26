Approaching storm has AAA asking, 'Can you spare a spare?' (tire that is)

Many new cars have no spare tire, which has left some tow truck crews "flat out" blasted with calls for repairs.

BETHESDA, Md. — There's very little worse than heading out into a snowstorm with bad tires, and AAA MidAtlantic says it's been getting "flat out" blasted with calls from people with tire problems all winter.

But with an increase in stranded drivers heading to their trunks looking for a spare tire, more people are finding out they don't even have one.

According to the AAA, one-third of new cars manufactured since 2017 are no longer equipped with spares. Leaving off a full-sized spare tire can help automakers meet federal mileage requirements, and save money. Consumers Reports says many cars now only come with a small, temporary donut tire.

AAA MidAtlantic said it got 89,000 calls in 2021 for people with tire problems in Maryland alone. Of those, 20,000 had to be towed and half of those drivers had no spare.

"Over half of the tire-related calls that we had that required a tow, it was because there was no usable spare in the vehicle," Ragina Ali of AAA MidAtlantic said.

The Maryland General Assembly is currently considering a bill that would mandate that rental car companies at least disclose if there's no spare tire in your rental car.

In the meantime, if you find yourself driving a car without a spare tire, here are a few things you could do to head off trouble.