QUICK FORECAST:

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Isolated showers and storms taper off overnight with some areas of fog developing. Lows will be in the 60s in the suburbs but low 70s Downtown.

We won't shake the shower & storm chances for Tuesday. We'll be tracking mainly PM showers & storms, but not a washout. Any storm that pops up Tuesday could once again produce brief locally heavy rainfall. Our storm chances diminish mid-week. Wednesday will be dry! At the same time, temps will be heating back up into the 90s starting Wednesday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Overnight: Isolated shower/storm ending, partly cloudy with patchy fog. Low: 64 - 72.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few pm showers/storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot, but less humid. High: 88 - 92.

EXTENDED FORECAST - LATE WEEK OUTLOOK

The pattern begins to dry out and heat up for the end of the week. Highs will reach the 90s with only stray storms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot. Stray storm. Highs: Low - Mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. A few PM showers or storms. Highs: Low - Mid 90s.

