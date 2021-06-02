Snowfall projections for winter storm expected on Super Bowl Sunday

Here is a look at the latest projections for snow in the region for Sunday.

WASHINGTON — Ready for some more snow in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia?

Most areas will see one to three inches of snow, with a few areas receiving as much as five inches. Winter Storm Watches cover the entire Metro Area from midnight Sunday until 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

While surface temperatures will be around freezing or even a bit above the snow will fall faster than it can melt. Roads will become snow-covered and slippery but most of the accumulation will be on grassy surfaces.

The middle portion of the DC metro region -- leading from Charlottesvile, Virginia through to Dover, Deleware -- may see most of the snow. Communities in this path include DC, Gaithersburg, Culpepper, Manassas, Leesburg and Frederick.

The map below shows the middle section -- in blue -- where snow models show the most snow may accumulate in the region. The map below that gives snow projections for communities in the region:

Here is a look at the latest projections for snow in the region for Sunday:

Here's the timeline:

Saturday Overnight: 10 p. m. - 1 a.m. - Cloudy. Rain and/or snow develops south of town and moves northward.

Sunday: 1 a.m. - 6 a.m. - Rain changes to snow and becomes heavy. In most towns, temperatures will be above freezing, with areas north and west seeing temperatures around freezing. The surface temps will keep roads from becoming snow covered until dawn.

Sunday: 6 a.m. - noon - Snow, heavy at times. Some rain south and east of D.C..

Sunday: Noon - 3 p.m. - Snow and or rain ends with clearing.

Sunday 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. - A nice afternoon and evening with wet roads.



Sunday 6 p.m. - Midnight - Prepare for re-freezing with temps below freezing by 8 p.m. in the suburbs and around midnight downtown.

Here's a look at Futurecast of the GFS and European models. Both show mostly snow with some rain around the region at 7 a.m. Sunday.