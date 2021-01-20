Snow possible early next week

A storm in the Monday-Tuesday time frame could bring snow to parts of the DMV.

WASHINGTON — There is a threat for wintry weather Monday into Tuesday, January 25th-26th. So far for the 2020-21 snow season, Reagan National airport has only recorded a trace of snow and last season they only recorded 0.6"



The operational runs of the GFS (American) and the European models both have a storm Monday afternoon/evening into Tuesday morning.



The European is the colder and snowier solution as of Wednesday morning the 20th with a significant snowfall across the DMV.

The GFS is not as cold with rain turning to a little snow overnight into Tuesday morning with a far less impactful snow across the DMV.

Below is the total snow output from Wednesday morning the 20th for the next 7 days. Some of the snow in the mountains is falling through the weekend, so those totals are not all from next week's potential storm.