Snow possible early next week

WASHINGTON — There is a threat for wintry weather Monday into Tuesday, January 25th-26th. So far for the 2020-21 snow season, Reagan National airport has only recorded a trace of snow and last season they only recorded 0.6"
The operational runs of the GFS (American) and the European models both have a storm Monday afternoon/evening into Tuesday morning.
The European is the colder and snowier solution as of Wednesday morning the 20th with a significant snowfall across the DMV.
The GFS is not as cold with rain turning to a little snow overnight into Tuesday morning with a far less impactful snow across the DMV.
Below is the total snow output from Wednesday morning the 20th for the next 7 days. Some of the snow in the mountains is falling through the weekend, so those totals are not all from next week's potential storm.
For us (DMV) to get the BIG snow, the cold air supply from Canada and New England needs to be sufficient and the storm track itself needs to be just right.
While nothing is certain as of Wednesday morning (Jan 20), the potential for wintry weather early next week is on the table and you should pay attention to the forecast as we go through the weekend as the finer details come into focus.
