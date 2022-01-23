Snow outlook: A few chances for snow this week

Chances for accumulating snow are low, but it will be plenty cold this week.

WASHINGTON — In the next week, the DMV could see a few snowflakes. Chances for accumulating snow look minimal, but there are a few opportunities to spot some flakes. Regardless of whether or not we see snow, it will be very cold! There's a chance for stray flurries Sunday, a chance for rain and snow Tuesday, and a chance for light snow and flurries on Friday.

SUNDAY

As a "Clipper" system moves by the area Sunday D.C. Metro could see a few flurries. Clippers are fast moving low pressure systems that start in Canada and move toward the Midwest, Plains and Great Lakes area. These types of storms are not known for producing big snow events. The mountains could pick up anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of snow. So you may spot a few flakes Sunday evening and early overnight, with a few spots north and west of D.C. Getting a coating. (Timing: now - 1 a.m.)



TUESDAY

There's a chance for rain and we could see a few flakes mix Tuesday as another cold front moves across the region. Don't look for accumulations here. It will mainly be a few flakes mixing in with rain.

FRIDAY EVENING

A few flakes are possible Friday, but it is looking less likely with each model run. Low pressure will move toward the region and eventually become a coastal storm. The GFS model, which had been more bullish on giving the region accumulating snow, has put out lower snow amounts with current model runs.

The European model, never brought much snow to the area and current runs have scaled back from the little bit of snow that it was hinting at.

We are still several days out and as usual the forecast, track and timing will change. Check back often for updates.

The GFS model has reversed the higher snow amounts and has since trended much lower.

The European Model keeps the snow over Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Western Maryland.

A WARMING TREND

Both the 10 day temperature trend and the 3 month temperature outlook both point to a warming trend in the coming days and months. The Climate Prediction Center's 3 month outlook shows the probability for warmer than average temperatures in the DMV.

There are other atmospheric symbols that point to a warming trend. For example, the North Atlantic Oscillation or NAO, is trending toward a positive phase, which is typically associated with warmer than average temperatures in the Eastern United States. The NAO is an index that tracks pressure differences between large areas of high and and low pressure over the Atlantic.