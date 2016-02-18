QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few afternoon showers or storms. High: 82.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and comfortable Low: 68.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy still warm. High: 83.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

October starts with a streak of highs in the 80s. The unseasonable warmth that's settling in will continue for the next week and a half. The "average" high for October 1st is 74°. Our high temps will run 5° - 10° above that through next weekend. The possibility of any showers/storms remains rather low this week overall, a nice change from most of September.

Tuesday will be equally warm, but a few showers/storms will be possible in the afternoon, especially north and west of DC, but overall most stay dry. Right now the intensity and coverage of the showers will not warrant a Yellow Weather Alert. 80s continue into the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few pm showers or storms. Highs: Low 80s. Winds: SW - 10.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Highs: 83 - 87. Winds: WSW - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Temperatures will remain well above average in the mid, maybe even upper 80s this week with a threat for an isolated showers/storm Thursday through the weekend. As for any autumnal chill, that may not happen until the middle of the month at the earliest.

