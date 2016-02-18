QUICK FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot but less humid. Isolated PM Showers/Storm. High: 90.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 70-75.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated PM T-Storm. High: 90.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Thursday and Friday will both be partly cloudy and hot with highs around 90 and just isolated showers/storms in the afternoon.

An unsettled pattern flip returns to the area for this weekend. As a front stalls near the area and tropical moisture returns, we'll track numerous showers and storms over the course of the two days. Saturday could have morning and afternoon showers and storms. Sunday should start out dry but numerous showers and storms develop in the PM. These showers and storms will coincide with the march.. The wet pattern will start next week as well.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly cloudy but slightly less humid. Isolated PM T-storm. Highs: 87 - 91. Winds: WNW - 10.

Friday: Partly cloudy and almost hot. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs: 87 - 91.

EXTENDED FORECAST - WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Highs will hold in the mid to upper 80s this weekend due to more cloud cover. It turns more unsettled with scattered to numerous showers and storms each day, mainly during the afternoon Sunday. Some storms may produce locally heavy rain.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with Showers & T-Storms. Highs: 82 - 86.

Sunday: Partly sunny with showers & T-Storms, mainly in the PM. Highs: 84 - 88.

