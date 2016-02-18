QUICK FORECAST:

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY

Saturday Night: Cloudy with showers increasing late, some drizzle too. Low: 63.

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain and showers. High: 69.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with AM showers & PM storms. High: 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A northeast wind again on Sunday keeps us socked into more cloud cover, with more rain which could be heavy at times. A Fllod Watch has been posted for DC and areas north where 1" to 3" can fall. We'll have temps remaining in the 60s Sunday.

Temps heat back into the low 80s starting Monday with a humid airmass, morning showers and then a few scattered storms in the afternoon.

We're also tracking Hurricane Florence, which is out in the open Atlantic but something that we are watching very closely for next week's weather on the East Coast. READ MORE

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday Night: Cloudy with some showers, drizzle. Lows: 58 - 64. Winds: NE - 10.

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with more showers and periods of rain. Highs: 62 - 69. Winds: NE 10 - 15.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with AM showers & PM storms. High: 78 - 84. Winds: S - 10

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Next week temperatures rebound to the 80s with isolated storm chances sticking around. We are watching for impacts of Florence Thursday into Friday.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers/storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

