Sunday Night: Scattered showers early. Mostly cloudy, not too chilly. Low: 50.

Monday: Partly cloudy sky, breezy and cool. High: 60.

Monday Night: Mainly cleat and chilly. Low: 44.

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 64.

A quick moving system will bring a threat for showers tonight into the early hours of Monday. Those showers clear before dawn Monday morning, and quiet weather carries us through mid-week with a cool start, but then warming trend. Finally, some unseasonably warm returns to DC with highs in the low to mid 70s and mostly dry for Halloween and Thursday, November 1st.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers early. Late clearing, not too chilly. Lows: 44 - 52. Winds: S/SW - 10.

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs: 54 - 62. Winds: NW 10 - 20, Gusts 25 - 30.

Monday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 38 - 46. Winds: WNW 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Sunny and milder. Highs: 60 - 65. Winds: NW to SW - 10.

Halloween Day: Mostly sunny & warm. Highs: 68 - 74. Winds: SW - 10.

