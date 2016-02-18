QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, late scattered showers/isolated storms. High: 82.

Tuesday Night: A few showers early. Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy & mild. Low: 74.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms, some heavy. High: 87.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Our gray and gloomy weather pattern continues. Tuesday will be warm and humid. Most of the day will be quiet with cloudy skies, drizzle and light showers. The best time to see the stronger storms that will produce heavy rain is after 5 PM and through the evening.

Bring the rain gear to the Nats game tonight. As the game starts there will be some clouds and showers possible. By the end of the game a storm may pass across the area.

We will remain in the warm and humid sector for the rest of the week with scattered showers and storms.

Strong storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and storms. Most of the day will be cloudy with light showers and drizzle. The best time for storms with heavier rain is after 5 PM, especially south and west of DC. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: SE - 10.

Tuesday Night: Some showers and storms early. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog developing. Lows: 68 - 74. Winds: S Light.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warmer & humid with showers and storms. A few storms could become strong. Highs: 84 - 89.

Thursday: Partly sunny with more PM showers and storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

Friday: Partly cloudy with mostly PM scattered showers and storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK - EXTENDED FORECAST:

Hotter over the weekend with temperatures on the rise. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with widely scattered showers/storms on Saturday and only a stray shower/storm on Sunday.

The summer like sizzle returns in the extended forecast. Next week looks much warmer with highs in the low to mid 90s and only isolated showers and storms.

