Flash flooding struck several parts of the DMV hard Wednesday afternoon.

Some of the most severe flooding situations occurring Rock Creek Park in Northwest DC.

Along Beach Drive, waterfalls popped up along hills as heavy rains covered the park.

Also, on Broad Branch Road, strong waters overtook the thoroughfare so quickly that they actually overturned a mail truck.

But, even if you were indoors Wednesday that did not necessarily guarantee a safe night.

Tracey Hardaway was dining at SER Restaurant in Ballston when it started raining indoors. A couple of minutes after that, part of the roof actually fell to the ground.

@capitalweather An hour ago in Ballston at SER Restaurant on Glebe. It started raining inside and the roof started falling in. Luckily I don’t believe anyone was hurt. pic.twitter.com/m6mXcTL8L7 — Tracy Hardaway (@TracyMHardaway) July 25, 2018

In both cases, no one was hurt.

The National Weather Service record depths of waterways during the flash flooding event. According to NWS, the Sligo Creek in Silver Spring, Maryland rose more than four feet in one hour.

