QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & milder. A shower possible. Low: 72.

Wednesday: Partly sunny & Warmer with some late PM Storms. Some strong/heavy. High: 85.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some PM showers & light rain. High: 69.

Friday: An early shower/rain. Turning partly cloudy & Pleasant. High: 78.

APP USERS: click here for latest radar loop

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday, bringing another round of showers and storms. Wednesday starts warmer with some peeks of sunshine and temps well in the 80s for the early afternoon. Shower and storms pop mainly between 5 PM and 11 PM. Some of the storms could be heavy or strong, with locally heavy rain and isolated strong-severe gusty winds.

GRAPHIC: STORM THREATS. APP USERS CLICK HERE.

Behind that front, temps drop back into the 60s for Thursday. Skies become mostly cloudy with some PM showers or areas of light rain in the afternoon. An early shower lingers Friday, but partly cloudy skies return by Friday afternoon. The weekend will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies each afternoon and highs in the 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & milder. A shower possible. Lows: 66 - 72. Winds: SW - 10.

Wednesday: Partly sunny & Warmer with some late, PM Storms. Some strong/heavy. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: SW - 10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some PM showers & light rain, heavier south. Highs: 65 - 70. Winds: ENE - 10.

Friday: An early shower/rain. Turning partly cloudy & Pleasant. Highs: 75 - 80.

EXTENDED WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

The weekend will be cooler but dry - all in all a great first full weekend of fall!

Saturday: Partly cloudy & seasonably mild. Highs: 71 - 76.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & comfortable. Highs: 70 - 75.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA