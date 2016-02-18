Yellow Weather Alert will continue through Wednesday. Although the steady rain is moving out of here early morning, more showers stick with us the rest of the day. Even with the showers, temps today should be warmer with highs climbing back into the 60s to near 70.

The coastal system clears out tonight and Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. More showers will end the week on Friday with a possible additional Yellow Weather Alert.

Here's a look at the Futurecast showing this batch of showers leaving us and our next chance of rain arriving Friday:

WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Milder

Scattered Showers, Patchy AM Drizzle/Fog

HIGHS: 64 - 69

WINDS: Bec. NW 10 - 15 +

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Showers ending by Midnight

Clearing And Cooler

LOWS: 46 - 52

WINDS: NW - 10

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy To Mostly Sunny

& Pleasant

HIGHS: Around 70

WINDS: NW - 10

FRIDAY:

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

With Showers, Especially AM

HIGHS: 60 - 65

WINDS: ESE 5 - 10

