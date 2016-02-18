Yellow Weather Alert will continue through Wednesday. Although the steady rain is moving out of here early morning, more showers stick with us the rest of the day. Even with the showers, temps today should be warmer with highs climbing back into the 60s to near 70.
The coastal system clears out tonight and Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. More showers will end the week on Friday with a possible additional Yellow Weather Alert.
Here's a look at the Futurecast showing this batch of showers leaving us and our next chance of rain arriving Friday:
WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Milder
Scattered Showers, Patchy AM Drizzle/Fog
HIGHS: 64 - 69
WINDS: Bec. NW 10 - 15 +
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Showers ending by Midnight
Clearing And Cooler
LOWS: 46 - 52
WINDS: NW - 10
THURSDAY:
Partly Cloudy To Mostly Sunny
& Pleasant
HIGHS: Around 70
WINDS: NW - 10
FRIDAY:
Mostly Cloudy & Mild
With Showers, Especially AM
HIGHS: 60 - 65
WINDS: ESE 5 - 10