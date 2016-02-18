QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday Afternoon: Lingering light showers, breezy and cool. High: 56.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and cold, shower possible. Low: 47.

Sunday: Partly sunny with more clouds late. Chance of mountain showers. High: 61.

Monday: An early pre-dawn shower, then partly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 59.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A fall nor'easter brings a wet start to the weekend. Showers linger with mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Take the rain gear to afternoon football games at Howard University and University of Maryland along with gear to keep you warm. Temps today will struggle to warm above the mid 60s, so dress warm for those tailgates and games.

Sunday is the better of the two weekend days. Sunday morning looks dry and chilly for the Marine Corps Marathon with temps in the 50s. Although some showers are possible in the mountains, the metro area will be dry. Partly sunny skies become mostly cloudy later in the day with highs back near 60°.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Saturday Afternoon: Lingering light rain showers early. Cloudy, Breezy & Cool. Highs: 51 - 56. Winds: NW 10 - 20.

Saturday Night: Mostly Cloudy and cold, a shower possible in the mountains. Lows: 40s. Winds: WSW - 10.

Sunday: Partly sunny with more clouds late. Chance of mountain showers. Highs: 56 - 62. Winds: WSW - 10.

Monday: An early AM Shower, then partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs: Near 60.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. Highs: Low to Mid 60s.

