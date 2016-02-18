QUICK FORECAST:

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THRU MONDAY AM

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with AM showers & PM storms. High: 82.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 72.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few pm showers/storms. High: 84.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A frontal boundary will lift north early Monday and that means warmer temperatures, bringing an end to the unseasonably cool temps from the past weekend. Temps heat back into the low 80s with a humid air mass, some morning showers and then a few scattered storms in the afternoon. Scattered afternoon storms and temps in the 80s stick with us Tuesday through Wednesday.

Late week, our weather will be highly dependent upon the track of Hurricane Florence. We could be looking at a multi-day rain and flood threat across parts of the Mid-Atlantic, but it will all depend on the track of Florence. READ MORE

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with AM showers & scattered PM storms. High: 78 - 84. Winds: East, Becoming South - 10.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 72. S 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm with a few showers/storms. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: NW 5 - 10.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers/storms. Highs: 82 - 87.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of some pm showers/storms. Highs: 83 - 88.

