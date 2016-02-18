QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday: Early Morning showers. Gradually decreasing clouds. Becoming partly cloudy, breezy at times and chilly. High: 62.

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy and seasonably cold. Low: 48.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cool. High: 64.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable with some showers. High: 71.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Some showers develop well after midnight and will linger into early Saturday morning. It still looks good, all be it chilly for tailgating in College Park for the Terps game. We are looking at a cool, dry weekend with a true taste of fall like weather after those morning showers Saturday. If you are planning to tailgate before 9 AM Sunday for the game at FedEx temps will start out in the 40s.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Saturday: Early Morning showers. Gradually decreasing clouds. Becoming partly cloudy, breezy at times and chilly. High: 58 - 63. Winds: NW 10 - 15 +

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low: 37 - 47. Winds: NNW 5 - 10

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 59 - 64. Winds: N/SW - 10.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable with some showers. Highs: 67 - 72. Winds: SW 10 - 15.

