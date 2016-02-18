A cold front approaches the Metro Area Thursday triggering scattered AM and PM showers and T-storms. It will be a Yellow Weather Alert day, as some of these could impact the evening commute. While a few showers are possible Thursday morning the critical time for storms is 1 PM - 6 PM. Friday looks nicer behind the front with just a few mountain showers.

The weekend will be a 50-50 split. Saturday will start with a stray shower in the morning with a hot afternoon and highs near 90° with some PM storms possible as well. The front plays cat and mouse with us all weekend oscillating slightly from north to south and south to north, so showers and thunderstorms become a factor, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures for Mother's Day will not be as hot with highs on either side of 85°.

THURSDAY:

Increasing Cloudiness, Breezy & Warm

With AM Showers, PM Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: Low 80s

WINDS: SW 10 - 20

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

A Stray Shower

LOWS: 54 - 62

WINDS: NW 5 - 10

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy & Pleasant,

Stray Mountain Shower

HIGHS: Around 80

WINDS: NW/E - 10

