QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, comfortable. Low: 71.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. High: 82.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. High: 86.

DETAILED FORECAST:

As a frontal boundary returns tonight into Monday, we'll see more showers and storms and we could even see some late tonight.

Starting Monday, more showers and storms return to the forecast and will continue through the work week. No days look like washouts, but we'll be tracking scattered to numerous showers and storms each day, especially in the afternoons. It's been the 7th wettest July on record in DC -- we could add to the July total by the end of Tuesday. We'll have to monitor the potential for additional locally heavy rain, which could elevate flood concerns.

Sunday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with an isolated shower late. Lows: 64 - 72. Winds: Light

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms, mostly in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s. Winds: SE - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and storms, some locally heavy rain. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: S 10-15.

