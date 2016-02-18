QUICK FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms. High: 86.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers/storms. Low: 75.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with fewer showers & t-storms. High: 87.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Look for cloudy skies and a few passing showers Friday and Saturday.

A few showers & storms throughout the day on Saturday, but looks a little drier by Sunday and Labor Day Monday. That will allow temps to climb back toward if not over 90° Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms, mainly in the PM. Highs: 82 - 88. Winds:

E 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST - HOLIDAY OUTLOOK

A stalled front leaves scattered showers & storms in the forecast to kick off the holiday weekend. Throughout the weekend, storm chances and cloud cover decreases and temps heat back into the 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms. Highs: 82 - 88.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers/storms. Highs: Around 90.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon showers/storms. Highs: Low 90s.

