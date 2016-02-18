QUICK FORECAST:
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms. High: 86.
Overnight: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers/storms. Low: 75.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with fewer showers & t-storms. High: 87.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Look for cloudy skies and a few passing showers Friday and Saturday.
A few showers & storms throughout the day on Saturday, but looks a little drier by Sunday and Labor Day Monday. That will allow temps to climb back toward if not over 90° Sunday and Labor Day Monday.
DETAILED FORECAST:
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms, mainly in the PM. Highs: 82 - 88. Winds:
E 5 - 10.
EXTENDED FORECAST - HOLIDAY OUTLOOK
A stalled front leaves scattered showers & storms in the forecast to kick off the holiday weekend. Throughout the weekend, storm chances and cloud cover decreases and temps heat back into the 90s.
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & storms. Highs: 82 - 88.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers/storms. Highs: Around 90.
Labor Day: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon showers/storms. Highs: Low 90s.