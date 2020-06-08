1 southern Maryland tornado traveled distance equivalent to length of National Mall

Some community members near the confirmed site of where the tornado started in Chesapeake Beach believe they live along the wind storm's destructive path.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed two tornadoes hit St. Mary’s County, and one twister ripped through a town in Calvert County Tuesday.

“I missed my prayer this morning,” Theresa Gross said before shedding tears. "Praise be to God. Tears of joy. God’s been mighty good to me."

Gross said she is blessed to be alive. She and her family survived the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado started over the Chesapeake Bay just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. It was the width of a football field (100 yards) and traveled on the ground for more than two miles.

Images captured by WUSA9 show a line of concentrated damage that may indicate the path the twister took.

Gross’ home only suffered minor damage despite being along the storm’s destructive path.

“We just got a little bit of water in the basement," she said. "I got a little water down there, the siding is damaged."

However, 90-year-old Dick Fogg’s home was not so fortunate. A tree sliced right through the roof of his Chesapeake Beach home before slamming into a table in the dining room.

The National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes in Southern Maryland- including the town where I was reporting on Tuesday. Posted by Michael Quander on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Fogg said he and his wife narrowly escaped the wrath of the tropical storm.

"I was just eating breakfast and my wife was like 'I think we should get in the basement,'" Fogg recalled. "I said 'ok', so we headed toward the stairs to the basement, and that's when the tree dropped."

Regardless of the level of damage, people who live further inland in the town are now left to clean up the mess the storm and tornado left behind.