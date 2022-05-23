Downed trees damage cars and close streets in DC

One vehicle in Northeast D.C. was damaged when a tree split in half and landed on the hood and roof of the car

WASHINGTON — After a three-day heatwave, residents in the DMV region were hit with severe storms that left behind road closures, damage, and thousands without electricity.

On Sunday in D.C., downed trees had response crews working across the city trying to clear the roadways in time for more rain.

Neighbors north of the Lincoln Park area in Northeast D.C. were stunned to see a tree had split in half and fallen on a blue sedan parked on the 100 block of 12th St. Northeast.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene to clear the debris that obstructed the roadway. The fallen tree just missed a second car that was parked behind the vehicle that had damage on the hood and roof.

A neighbor just came out to inspect the area and he says he is praying that there is no more damage.

Residents said they knew the owner of the car but were unaware if he had been informed of what had happened to his car. Some neighbors wondered how he would be able to move the vehicle pinned between a large container and the tree.

Wind is starting to pickup again in NE DC and here is some of the damage that we are seeing on 12th St. NE



In Georgetown, a neighborhood was closed down for hours after a tree fell blocking the entire street at the intersection of 31st Street Northwest and N Street Northwest.

Another downed tree at 31 St. NW and N St. NW I'm Georgetown. The street is completely blocked.

WUSA9 was on the scene when Secret Service agents and Metropolitan Police Department officers were assessing the damage. It appeared that there were no vehicles hit and nobody was hurt.