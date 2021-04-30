High, severe winds creating downing trees across the DMV area

As of 5 p.m., there are more than 17,000 power outages across the DMV as high winds have already started to come through the region.

WASHINGTON — High severe winds are creating damage across the D.C. Metro area Friday afternoon.

WUSA9 is tracking strong, possibly damaging winds Friday -- as a Yellow Weather Alert was issued for wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph.

As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Services upgraded the D.C. Metro area to a High Wind Warning -- meaning that sustained winds are between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. A Wind Advisory is issued for the rest of the DMV. Both the warning and advisory expire at 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

As of 5 p.m., there are more than 17,000 power outages across the DMV as high winds have already started to come through the region.

The wind brought down part of a tree that blocked Yuma St. near 44th Street in Tenleytown.

Wind brought down part of a tree that’s now blocking Yuma near 44th Street in Tenleytown. Entire road blocked off @wusa9 @JohnHenryWUSA @TenaciousTopper pic.twitter.com/a66zvxQxa0 — Andrew Weil (@AndrewSWeil) April 30, 2021

Another viewer snapped photos of a downed tree off of R. St. between 13th and 14th Streets in NW.

How windy is it in DC you ask? @PoPville Seen on R St between 13th and 14th. pic.twitter.com/FCZ0KGFvzX — Kasidee Karsten (@kasideekarsten) April 30, 2021

Earlier Friday, multiple cars were damaged due to a fallen tree on the Outer Loop of the Beltway near Rockville, Maryland State Police said.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495 before Old Georgetown Road, police said. The downed tree shut down lanes on the roadway for around 30 minutes.

All lanes have since reopened.

WUSA9's SKY9 showed traffic moving through slowly following the lane closures. Two vehicles were spotted with severe front window damage.