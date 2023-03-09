Heat wave poses challenges for Labor Day Celebrations

The City of Gaithersburg has cancelled the 85th annual Labor Day parade over heat concerns.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A major September heat wave is already posing some challenges for some of the Labor Day celebrations scheduled across the capital region.

Hours before the event, the city of Gaithersburg decided to cancel their 85th annual Labor Day Parade which celebrated the unofficial end of summer.

The parade that was scheduled to be held Monday at 1 p.m. in the Olde Towne area was described as a "rain or shine" event, but Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman posted on social media that his team decided to cancel the celebration due to concerns over excessive heat.

A Gaithersburg spokesperson telling WUSA9 in a statement, "With expected dangerously high temperatures on Monday, we decided to cancel our Labor Day Parade to ensure the safety of the parade participants and attendees. We considered the air temperature as well as the asphalt temperature, which is expected to be exceedingly higher than the air temperature, and felt that it was in the best interest of everyone to cancel this year’s parade."

🌡️Due to the anticipated heat forecast for Monday, September 4 the Labor Day Parade is canceled. pic.twitter.com/f6P5hIALKD — City of Gaithersburg (@GburgMD) September 3, 2023

Rebecca Luxford who lives in Gaithersburg says she was planning to watch the Labor Day parade this year after 10 years of not attending. "It seems a little overly cautious to me, but I can understand the logic," she told WUSA9 about the cancellation.

Luxford says that she recalls having a heat related emergency when she participated in the parade in high school. "The first year I passed out near the staging area, near the junior high. So, I didn't make the parade. So that was kind of a bummer," she said.

The cities of Kensington and Greenbelt are continuing with their Labor Day parades as planned.

In the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a Hot Weather Emergency through Thursday.

A Hot Weather Emergency has been activated for Sunday, September 3 through Thursday, September 7.



During this week’s extreme heat, residents are urged to stay cool and hydrated and to check on seniors, unsheltered residents, and other vulnerable neighbors. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 3, 2023

"Right now I am thinking, I am just glad I put on sunscreen and I can't wait to take a shower," Neuman Joseph told WUSA9. He recruits volunteers for the DC Tutoring and Mentoring Initiative says tabling is going to be a struggle for the next couple of days.

"I actually have two water bottles that I was just drinking and I am thinking of getting an ice cream at the truck over there right after, Joseph added.

D.C. has added additional cooling centers and cooling buses will be deployed throughout the District.

Residents can request free transportation to a cooling center for themselves or someone else by calling the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093 or by calling 311.

The Downtown Day Services Center at 1313 New York Avenue NW, is open for individuals experiencing homelessness and will operate on extended hours, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., from Monday, Sept. 4 through Thursday, Sept. 7. Services include restrooms, bottled water, and snacks. No appointment is necessary.