High water blocking these roads across D.C. Metro area

Multiple water rescues have occurred in Montgomery County as vehicles have been stuck in high water from flash flooding.

WASHINGTON — Downpours across the region Thursday have caused multiple roads to be closed and flooded.

If you are in the area of the current Flash Flood Warning (the blue area shown here), you should only travel if it's an emergency.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue reported flooding at the intersection of Bradley Boulevard and Arlington Road just before 1:30 p.m. The intersection remains closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes to avoid being trapped.

Due to flooding conditions, the intersection of Goldsboro Rd (MD 614) and Massachusetts Ave (MD 396) is closed. Avoid the area. Do not drive through flood waters. #MdTraffic #MdWx pic.twitter.com/7sUGKCw0Ub — MC Emergency Mgmt (@ReadyMontgomery) September 10, 2020

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue chief spokesperson Pete Piringer said on Twitter that vehicles had become trapped in the following locations across the county:

Connecticut Avenue and Baltimore Street



Glenwood Road and Irvington Avenue

Bradley Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue

Kensington Parkway and Beach Drive

Little Falls Parkway near Fairfax Road

Massachusetts Avenue and Little Falls Parkway

UPDATE Flash Flood WARNING MontgomeryCoMD @mcfrs Media Hotline 240.777.2442 UPDATE numerous water rescues particularly in down county area Bethesda/Kensington pic.twitter.com/Gn5SkNNk3R — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 10, 2020

Aspen Hill also saw multiple inches of rainfall:

In the District, cars were seen driving through Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest near the National Archives during the flash flooding.

Northeast D.C. saw an incredible amount of rain take over roads at South Dakota Ave & Ingraham St (Credit: Erin Rubinstein)

D.C. Fire & EMS are responding to multiple reports for water rescues across the District in addition to other water-related incidents

One report of a water rescue happened in the 600 block of Rhode Island Ave in Northeast. Several vehicles submerged in an underpass beneath the RR tracks.

Water rescue 600 block R.I. Ave NE. Several vehicles submerged in underpass beneath the RR tracks. Awaiting arrival of zodiac boat to check on any occupants. pic.twitter.com/htdWKVSLhV — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 10, 2020

Earlier Thursday morning, heavy downpours and flooding caused some roads to close in St. Mary's County.

Newtown Neck Road in Leonardtown is closed due to high water, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Bayside Road had reports of high water and has reopened after being closed.

Maddox Road and Budds Creek Road near Chaptico are also closed.

There was significant flooding also reported on Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville Road.