Timeline: Hefty storms in the DMV on Thursday

Here's when to expect showers and storms in the DC region.

WASHINGTON — A potent, fast moving weather system brings showers and storms to the DMV on Thursday. Some of those storms may be on the strong side.



Grab the umbrellas and keep an eye on the radar as showers and thunderstorms will move in on Thursday morning. The best chance to pick up strong thunderstorms and heavy rain will be during the afternoon. The main threats for severe weather will be damaging winds and a low-end tornado threat.

Now is a good time to review your severe weather plans. Here's the timing:



Wednesday night



Mainly dry until just before daybreak. Scattered showers will develop in the early morning hours. Some thunder is possible.



Thursday 5 a.m. - noon



The DMV will see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not forecast, however some downpours are possible. Expect mild conditions and gusty winds.

Thursday noon - 2 p.m



Showers and storms will continue across the D.C. region, with some dry periods too. Across the Shenandoah Valley and western Maryland expect a line of showers and storms to develop. Some storms may bring gusty winds and downpours. Isolated storms are possible.

Thursday 2 p.m - 8 p.m.



Showers and storms will move east with a cold front, bringing one to two rounds of thundery downpours to the D.C. region. Expect isolated severe weather, with damaging winds the primary threat as the storms push through the area. Additionally, one or two storms could produce a low-end tornado threat. This is the key period to watch in metro Washington due to the severe threat and the downpours.