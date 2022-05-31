Thursday storms: Severe weather returns to the DMV

WASHINGTON — A cold front and strong thunderstorms will break the heat over the D.C. region Thursday afternoon. Summer heat and near-record-high temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be followed by a stormy afternoon on Thursday. A cold front will cross the mid-Atlantic, bringing humidity and a high chance for severe thunderstorms to the area. The Storm Prediction Center , part of the National Weather Service, has most of the DMV under a 'slight' risk for severe weather. The Thursday risk includes the possibility of damaging winds and large hail.

Thursday's front is being driven by an area of low pressure that will sit over eastern Canada. Additionally, another area of low pressure will develop on the east side of the Blue Ridge mountains.



With a soupy air mass in place on Thursday, along with strong heat, there will be sufficient energy to power thunderstorms over the region. While timing of the storms is dependent on numerous unpredictable factors this far in advance, expect one to two waves of storms Thursday afternoon and evening.



This comes less than a week after two tornadoes ripped through parts of the Maryland suburbs of D.C. Severe weather the previous Friday also brought down numerous trees and limbs across the region.