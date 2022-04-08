TIMELINE: Here's when storms will arrive in the DMV following extreme heat

Severe weather is possible both Thursday and Friday in the afternoon.

WASHINGTON — Expect multiple rounds of thunderstorms next few days in the DMV, with the round one on Thursday, followed by round two on Friday afternoon.

Thursday:

Scattered storms are more likely than previously forecast for your Thursday afternoon and evening.

Additionally, strong heat is still expected. With high temperatures in the mid-90s in metro Washington and a heat index just over 100 degrees, the heat will be dangerous in the metro and other parts of the DMV. We have issued a Weather Watch Alert for heat and strong thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon and evening. Here's a breakdown of the timing:

2 p.m.:

Thursday's heat will help fuel those afternoon storms, bringing downpours into metro Washington late in the afternoon. Current timing has storms popping in western regions around or just after 2 p.m.

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.:

Between 2 and 4 p.m. expect storms to move eastward slowly, with isolated storms in metro Washington by 4 p.m.

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.:

Thunderstorms will be more widespread across metro D.C. from 4 to 8 p.m. A few storms may bring gusty winds with isolated damage. Downpours may also lead to very isolated flooding.

After 8 p.m.:

After 8 p.m. the rain and storms will ease, ending our severe weather threat. Isolated showers and storms may linger as late as midnight.

Friday:



While it’s still hot, expect lower 90s in the DMV, however the heat index will still approach 100 degrees. A cold front along with the heat will fuel storms on Friday afternoon.



The timing on Friday’s storms will likely change, but in general expect afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe again on Friday, with damaging wind gusts. Isolated flooding will also be a threat.

Noon - 2 p.m.:

Friday storms will begin forming around midday, with isolated storms through 2 p.m.





2 p.m. - 9 p.m.:

From 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, expect widespread showers and thunderstorms. This time will be greatest threat for storms with damaging winds. Downpours may also lead to isolated flooding across the region.

After 9 p.m.:

Showers and storms are expected to ease late in the evening on Friday.