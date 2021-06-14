House fires started by lightning, late-night water rescue due to flooding | Severe Weather DMV

Severe storms and flooding in the DMV region cause great impacts and damage for communities Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

WASHINGTON — Two houses in Montgomery County caught fire Monday evening due to lightning strikes that hit houses, according to officials.

Rescue crews had to help a driver whose vehicle was stuck in high water levels at Eastern Avenue and Addison Street, Northeast, near the Maryland and DC border, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Around 3,000 customers lost power in the DMV due to severe storms Monday night, according to Dominion Energy, Pepco and SMECO.

Information of large trees falling has also come across through weather reports and updates that are coming into WUSA9's newsroom.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for late parts of the extended D.C. metro area, including southern Maryland and northern Virginia, according to WUSA9's weather team and the National Weather Team.

More from @MontgomeryCoMD 2-Alarm Damascus House fire on Sweet Cherry La, >75 @mcfrs FFs on scene https://t.co/WL6crBff6U — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 15, 2021

Quick Forecast:

Overnight: Strong to severe storms, ending around 1 a.m. Low: 69.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. breezy and pleasant, stray p.m. shower. High: 82.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and beautiful. High: 80.