x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Weather

House fires started by lightning, late-night water rescue due to flooding | Severe Weather DMV

Severe storms and flooding in the DMV region cause great impacts and damage for communities Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

WASHINGTON — Two houses in Montgomery County caught fire Monday evening due to lightning strikes that hit houses, according to officials. 

Rescue crews had to help a driver whose vehicle was stuck in high water levels at Eastern Avenue and Addison Street, Northeast, near the Maryland and DC border, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. 

Around 3,000 customers lost power in the DMV due to severe storms Monday night, according to Dominion Energy, Pepco and SMECO.

Information of large trees falling has also come across through weather reports and updates that are coming into WUSA9's newsroom.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for late parts of the extended D.C. metro area, including southern Maryland and northern Virginia, according to WUSA9's weather team and the National Weather Team.

Quick Forecast:
Overnight: Strong to severe storms, ending around 1 a.m. Low: 69.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. breezy and pleasant, stray p.m. shower. High: 82.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and beautiful. High: 80.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates are more information comes into our newsroom.

RELATED: Flash Flood Warning for DC, Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Montgomery Counties until 1:45 am

RELATED: Tropics: Tropical Storm Bill has formed over the Atlantic, Gulf cyclone forming

RELATED: 1989 thunderstorms took out 10 percent of trees in NW DC

RELATED: Hurricane season has officially begun

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.