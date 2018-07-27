WASHINGTON -- The entire DC Metro area is under severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Winds can reach up to 60 mph and hail is possible. Here’s what you need to know:

THE AREA AFFECTED

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. A chance for showers and storms. Some storms may become strong and produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Critical time 3 PM - 10 PM. Highs 88 - 92. Winds: S - 10

Friday night: Strong to severe storms ending before midnight. Partly cloudy & a bit cooler. Lows: 64 - 72. Winds: SW to NW 5 - 10.

LIGHTNING

If you see lightning, you should immediately seek shelter. One place you can go so is in your car. If struck by lightning, your car will protect you – but not because of its rubber tires, but because of the metal cage around you.

This could be concerning for people headed to the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert at Fed-Ex Field. The concert is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

FUTURECAST

Not a washout but shower chances linger, especially south and west of DC.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & warm. Most showers will stay south. Highs 84 - 88. Winds: NW 5 - 10.

Sunday: A dry start. Partly cloudy. A few showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: NE to SE 5 - 10.

