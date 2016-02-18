As a front lifts back north of us this afternoon, the atmosphere will become primed for strong and severe storms into this evening and late afternoon. A bowing line of severe storms will track southeast into the area from PA/WV and race into the metro with strong winds. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph will be the primary threat. Hail & an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Timing will be after 2 PM, with the main line of storms moving through the metro between 4 PM and 8 PM.

Showers/T-Storms exit overnight. Fog forms, then we'll repeat the cycle again Tuesday. Tuesday will be partly sunny with some scattered PM showers and t-storms. A few strong storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening as well. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few t-storms each day. Rain totals from the next 7 days combined could be 2" - 4"+, with the highest amounts north of town. You may not need to water the lawn and freshly planted flowers too much this week, thanks to Mother Nature!

Temperatures

Feels Like Temps

MONDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Becoming Partly Sunny, Warmer This PM

With Showers/T-Storms Late, Some Strong/Severe

HIGHS: 82 - 88

WINDS: N to S 5 - 10

MONDAY NIGHT:

Showers/Storms Early

Mostly cloudy, areas of fog developing

LOWS: 65 - 70

WINDS: S - 5

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid

With Scattered Afternoon/Evening

Showers/T-Storms, Some Strong

HIGHS: 87 - 92

WINDS: SSW 10 - 15 +

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

With Showers/T-Storms

HIGHS: 77 - 82

WINDS: ESE - 10

