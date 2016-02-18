As a front lifts back north of us this afternoon, the atmosphere will become primed for strong and severe storms into this evening and late afternoon. A bowing line of severe storms will track southeast into the area from PA/WV and race into the metro with strong winds. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph will be the primary threat. Hail & an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Timing will be after 2 PM, with the main line of storms moving through the metro between 4 PM and 8 PM.

Showers/T-Storms exit overnight. Fog forms, then we'll repeat the cycle again Tuesday. Tuesday will be partly sunny with some scattered PM showers and t-storms. A few strong storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening as well. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few t-storms each day. Rain totals from the next 7 days combined could be 2" - 4"+, with the highest amounts north of town. You may not need to water the lawn and freshly planted flowers too much this week, thanks to Mother Nature!

MONDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Becoming Partly Sunny, Warmer This PM

With Showers/T-Storms Late, Some Strong/Severe

HIGHS: 82 - 88

WINDS: N to S 5 - 10

MONDAY NIGHT:

Showers/Storms Early

Mostly cloudy, areas of fog developing

LOWS: 65 - 70

WINDS: S - 5

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid

With Scattered Afternoon/Evening

Showers/T-Storms, Some Strong

HIGHS: 87 - 92

WINDS: SSW 10 - 15 +

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

With Showers/T-Storms

HIGHS: 77 - 82

WINDS: ESE - 10

