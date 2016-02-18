A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of the DC region until 11 PM tonight. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats along with more heavy rains.

Critical times for big storms is now until 4 AM.

A larger threat than localized severe damage is the potential for repeated rounds of locally heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding . A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the immediate DC metro and points north - where 1" to locally 3" of rain are possible through tonight. Our ground is saturated and will have a difficult time absorbing any additional heavy rain, enhancing the risk of flash flooding in this round of storms.

Wednesday through the weekend will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few T-storms each day. Rain totals combined could be 3" - 5", locally over 6", with the highest amounts north of town. There will be a continued enhanced risk of flash flooding through the period with each new round of rain & storms in the forecast.

TONIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Showers & T-Storms, some with string winds, large hail and heavy downpours

Flash Flood Threat greatest DC & north

LOWS: 62 - 72

WINDS: SW/E 5 - 10

WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Humid

with Showers & PM T-Storms, some Heavy

HIGHS: 76 - 81

WINDS: E - 10

THURSDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

with more Showers & T-Storms, some Heavy

HIGHS: 70 - 75

WINDS: S/NE - 10

