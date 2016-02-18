A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of the DC region until 11 PM tonight. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats along with more heavy rains.
Critical times for big storms is now until 4 AM.
A larger threat than localized severe damage is the potential for repeated rounds of locally heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the immediate DC metro and points north - where 1" to locally 3" of rain are possible through tonight. Our ground is saturated and will have a difficult time absorbing any additional heavy rain, enhancing the risk of flash flooding in this round of storms.
Wednesday through the weekend will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few T-storms each day. Rain totals combined could be 3" - 5", locally over 6", with the highest amounts north of town. There will be a continued enhanced risk of flash flooding through the period with each new round of rain & storms in the forecast.
TONIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
SEVERE T-STORM WATCH
FLASH FLOOD WATCH
Showers & T-Storms, some with string winds, large hail and heavy downpours
Flash Flood Threat greatest DC & north
LOWS: 62 - 72
WINDS: SW/E 5 - 10
WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Mostly Cloudy & Humid
with Showers & PM T-Storms, some Heavy
HIGHS: 76 - 81
WINDS: E - 10
THURSDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Mostly Cloudy & Cooler
with more Showers & T-Storms, some Heavy
HIGHS: 70 - 75
WINDS: S/NE - 10