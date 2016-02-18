QUICK FORECAST:

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 10 PM

Tuesday: Partly sunny to Mostly cloudy with showers/storms. Some strong/heavy. High: 84.

Tuesday Night: Showers/storms early. Some strong. Low: 73.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy with some showers & storms. High: 87.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM for areas northwest of DC from Fauquier, Loudoun & Frederick [MD] counties and points north & west. These will be the areas most primed for strong and severe storms, but strong storms are also possible outside that watch in DC and southern Maryland before the day is over.

After a mid-day and afternoon round of storms in the metro, we're tracking another line of storms forming over the mountains within the watch area. These will be the areas that will be first to have strong storms this afternoon, with more storms scattered over the metro into the afternoon/evening.

The biggest severe weather player today will be strong to severe damaging wind gusts. In addition we can't rule out an isolated tornado. Storms will contain locally heavy rain and lightning.

Below is futurecast showing the progression of storms the rest of the day.

Behind those storms, get ready for a taste of fall at the end of the week with ample sunshine and much lower humidity on the way. Wednesday will be a transition day with partly sunny skies with more a few more showers and storms. For Thursday through the start of the weekend, afternoons will be warm and sunny with crisp, cool overnights. Great weather the Redskins game at Fedex on Friday evening!

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers/storms, some heavy/strong. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: SSW - 10.

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny, breezy with some showers and T-storms. Highs: 84 - 89. Winds: NW 10 - 15.

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. Not humid. High: 78 - 83.

Friday: Sunny and fantastic. Not humid. High: 80 - 85.

