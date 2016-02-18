Damaging winds of up to 70 miles per hour and tennis ball-sized hail were reported Monday evening as strong storms rolled through the DC metro area.
Departing and arriving flights at all D.C. area airports have been delayed.
A bowing line of severe storms is tracking southeast into the area from PA/WV and into the Metro with strong winds. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph will be the primary threat, and will be widespread across much of the region. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
PHOTOS | Strong winds, hail litter the DC metro area in Monday's storms
Timing of the storms will last in the area until 9 PM.
Showers/T-Storms exit overnight. Fog forms, then we'll repeat the cycle again Tuesday. Tuesday will be partly sunny and hotter with some scattered PM showers and t-storms. A few strong storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening as well. Highs will be near 90°.
Wednesday through the weekend will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few t-storms each day. Rain totals from the next 7 days combined could be 2" - 4", locally over 5", with the highest amounts north of town. You may not need to water the lawn and freshly planted flowers too much this week, thanks to Mother Nature!
THROUGH THIS EVENING: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Strong and Severe T-Storms Likely
Metro Timing: 5 PM - 9 PM
TEMPS: 70s, 80s
TONIGHT:
Showers/Storms Early
Muggy With Fog Late
LOWS: 64 - 72
WINDS: SW 5 - 10
TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid
With Scattered Afternoon/Evening
Showers/T-Storms, Some Strong
HIGHS: 87 - 92
WINDS: SW 10 - 15 +
WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Mostly Cloudy
With Showers/T-Storms
HIGHS: 77 - 82
WINDS: E - 10