Damaging winds of up to 70 miles per hour and tennis ball-sized hail were reported Monday evening as strong storms rolled through the DC metro area.

Departing and arriving flights at all D.C. area airports have been delayed.

A bowing line of severe storms is tracking southeast into the area from PA/WV and into the Metro with strong winds. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph will be the primary threat, and will be widespread across much of the region. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Timing of the storms will last in the area until 9 PM.

Showers/T-Storms exit overnight. Fog forms, then we'll repeat the cycle again Tuesday. Tuesday will be partly sunny and hotter with some scattered PM showers and t-storms. A few strong storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening as well. Highs will be near 90°.

Wednesday through the weekend will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few t-storms each day. Rain totals from the next 7 days combined could be 2" - 4", locally over 5", with the highest amounts north of town. You may not need to water the lawn and freshly planted flowers too much this week, thanks to Mother Nature!

THROUGH THIS EVENING: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Strong and Severe T-Storms Likely

Metro Timing: 5 PM - 9 PM

TEMPS: 70s, 80s

TONIGHT:

Showers/Storms Early

Muggy With Fog Late

LOWS: 64 - 72

WINDS: SW 5 - 10

TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid

With Scattered Afternoon/Evening

Showers/T-Storms, Some Strong

HIGHS: 87 - 92

WINDS: SW 10 - 15 +

WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy

With Showers/T-Storms

HIGHS: 77 - 82

WINDS: E - 10

