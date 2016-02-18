A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of the D.C. region until 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Frederick, Md., Montgomery County, Md. and Loudoun County, Va. until 8:45 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for Frederick County, Md. until 11 p.m. We have reports of severe flooding in Frederick. This is a dangerous situation in Frederick, MD. Do not attempt to cross a flooded street by car or by foot. Six inches of fast moving water can sweep you off of you feet and 12" - 18"of water can sweep a car away.

The storm has produced ping pong ball-sized hail.

Critical times for big storms is now until 4 AM.

A larger threat than localized severe damage is the potential for repeated rounds of locally heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding . A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the immediate DC metro and points north - where 1" to locally 3" of rain are possible through tonight. Our ground is saturated and will have a difficult time absorbing any additional heavy rain, enhancing the risk of flash flooding in this round of storms.

Wednesday through the weekend will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few T-storms each day. Rain totals combined could be 3" - 5", locally over 6", with the highest amounts north of town. There will be a continued enhanced risk of flash flooding through the period with each new round of rain & storms in the forecast.

TONIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Showers & T-Storms, some with string winds, large hail and heavy downpours

Flash Flood Threat greatest DC & north

LOWS: 62 - 72

WINDS: SW/E 5 - 10

WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Humid

with Showers & PM T-Storms, some Heavy

HIGHS: 76 - 81

WINDS: E - 10

THURSDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

with more Showers & T-Storms, some Heavy

HIGHS: 70 - 75

WINDS: S/NE - 10

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA