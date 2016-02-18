Damaging winds of up to 70 miles per hour and tennis ball-sized hail were reported Monday evening as strong storms rolled through the DC metro area.

A bowing line of severe storms continues to track through southern Maryland & Virginia with damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and heavy rain, lightning. It will continue to exit this evening.

PHOTOS | Strong winds, hail litter the DC metro area in Monday's storms

LATEST POWER OUTAGES | As many as 69,000 reported being without power

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been trimmed back and still remains in effect until 9 PM for southern Maryland.

Showers/T-Storms exit overnight. Fog forms, locally dense, then we'll repeat the cycle again Tuesday. Tuesday will be partly sunny and hotter with some scattered PM showers and t-storms. A few strong storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening as well. Highs will be near 90°.

Wednesday through the weekend will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few t-storms each day. Rain totals from the next 7 days combined could be 2" - 4", locally over 5", with the highest amounts north of town. You may not need to water the lawn and freshly planted flowers too much this week, thanks to Mother Nature!

TONIGHT:

Showers/Storms Exit

Muggy With Fog Developing

LOWS: 64 - 72

WINDS: SW 5 - 10

TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid

With Scattered Afternoon/Evening

Showers/T-Storms, Some Strong

HIGHS: 87 - 92

WINDS: SW 10 - 15 +

WEDNESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy

With Showers/T-Storms

HIGHS: 77 - 82

WINDS: E - 10

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA