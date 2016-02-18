Once again, areas west and south of DC could see severe storms this evening with damaging gusts and hail to 2" being the main concerns.

This pattern of on/off showers is not just a Mother's Day occurrence for us. The next week overall looks very unsettled with at least the chance of a few showers/storms each and every day. The front lifts back north of us Monday, sending temps back into the mid 80s and near 90°, if not over it by Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny with some scattered PM showers and t-storms. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few t-storms each day. Rain totals from the next 7 days combined could be 2" - 4"+, with the highest amounts north of town. You may not need to water the lawn and freshly planted flowers too much this week, thanks to Mother Nature!

Temperatures

Feels Like Temps

TONIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Severe T-Storm Watch Until 11 PM West and South

Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog

With More Showers/Storms, Especially Early

LOWS: 58 - 66

WINDS: ENE - 5

MONDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Partly to Mostly cloudy, Warmer

With Mostly PM Showers/Storms

HIGHS: 83 - 87

WINDS: N to S 5 - 10

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid

With Scattered Afternoon/Evening

Showers/T-Storms

HIGHS: 87 - 92

WINDS: SSW 10-15+

