Once again, areas west and south of DC could see severe storms this evening with damaging gusts and hail to 2" being the main concerns.

This pattern of on/off showers is not just a Mother's Day occurrence for us. The next week overall looks very unsettled with at least the chance of a few showers/storms each and every day. The front lifts back north of us Monday, sending temps back into the mid 80s and near 90°, if not over it by Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny with some scattered PM showers and t-storms. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers and a few t-storms each day. Rain totals from the next 7 days combined could be 2" - 4"+, with the highest amounts north of town. You may not need to water the lawn and freshly planted flowers too much this week, thanks to Mother Nature!

TONIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Severe T-Storm Watch Until 11 PM West and South

Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog

With More Showers/Storms, Especially Early

LOWS: 58 - 66

WINDS: ENE - 5

MONDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Partly to Mostly cloudy, Warmer

With Mostly PM Showers/Storms

HIGHS: 83 - 87

WINDS: N to S 5 - 10

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid

With Scattered Afternoon/Evening

Showers/T-Storms

HIGHS: 87 - 92

WINDS: SSW 10-15+

