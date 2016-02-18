A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 11 PM this evening. A hot Saturday afternoon has added fuel to the fire as a cold front tracks in from our north this evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this evening, containing damaging wind gusts and hail in addition to heavy rain and lightning. A Tornado Watch is in effect for the Baltimore metro until 1 AM.

For those in the metro, the day will likely stay dry until after 8 PM.

Sunday's forecast is difficult as the front stalls to our south. This leaves us with cooler temps, but more periods of showers and isolated t-storms. The best chance of showers in the early morning for breakfast will be north of town. More showers possible throughout the metro for brunches and in the afternoon. It won't be a washout, but be flexible with Mother's Day activities. Temperatures for Mother's Day will range from 68° to 80° (north to south) with more clouds than showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Severe T-Storm Watch Until 11 PM

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

with Showers & T-storms

Some Strong/Severe Early

LOWS: 60s

WINDS: SW to NE 10 - 15

MOTHER'S DAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy with scattered Showers

& T-Storms, more North

HIGHS: 68 - 78

WINDS: NE to E 5 - 10

MONDAY:

Partly Sunny, Warmer

With More PM Showers/Storms

HIGHS: 82 - 89

WINDS: S 5 - 10

